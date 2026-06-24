The US 30 index is trading in an uptrend and has completed its correction, suggesting a new all-time high. Today’s US 30 forecast is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: the US Federal Reserve kept its interest rate at 3.75%

Market impact: the data has a negative effect on the equity market

US 30 fundamental analysis

For the US 30 index, this release appears rather neutral to moderately negative in the short term. The very fact that the rate was left at 3.50–3.75% is not in itself a shock for the market if investors had already priced in such a decision. However, the more important signal is not the current decision, but the change in the Federal Reserve’s rhetoric. If nine out of 18 officials allow for at least one rate hike this year, this means that the regulator is not yet ready to move to a softer monetary policy.

For the US 30 index, which includes major industrial, financial, consumer, and technology companies, this creates pressure through a higher cost of capital and more cautious expectations for corporate earnings. Investors who had previously expected the Federal Reserve to move more quickly towards rate cuts may begin to reduce their risk appetite. This is especially important since the Fed has officially abandoned the practice of forward guidance, meaning previously signalled indications regarding future decisions. For the market, this means more uncertainty.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index entered an uptrend and completed its correction. The nearest support level formed at 49,890.0, with the resistance level at 52,300.0. The price now continues to rise. If the current trend persists, the nearest upside target could be 53,240.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 49,890.0 support level could send the index down to 49,270.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 52,300.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 53,240.0





Summary

Overall, for the US stock market, this news means that the Federal Reserve is maintaining a cautious and fairly hawkish stance. This does not necessarily create conditions for a deep market decline, as the US economy is still showing signs of resilience. However, the news limits the room for rapid index growth, especially if investors had previously expected a softer policy. Companies with strong cash flows, stable earnings, and low debt burdens may look more resilient, while overvalued stocks and sectors sensitive to borrowing costs may come under pressure. The nearest upside target could be 52,775.0.

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