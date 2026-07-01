The US 30 index reached a new all-time high, but failed to consolidate above the resistance level. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.
The quarterly US GDP data looks positive for the US 30 index, as actual economic growth reached 2.1%, above the forecast of 1.6% and the previous reading of 0.5%. This result shows that the US economy is more resilient than the market expected. For the US 30 index, this may act as a supportive factor, as it includes large companies from industry, the financial sector, healthcare, consumer segments, and other sectors sensitive to overall business activity.
For the US 30 index, this news may generally be viewed positively, as stronger economic growth typically improves expectations for corporate revenue and earnings. Investors may conclude that consumer demand, investment activity, and the business environment remain sufficiently resilient. This is especially important amid concerns about an economic slowdown: if GDP grows faster than expected, the likelihood of a sharp deterioration in corporate performance declines.
The US 30 index hit a new all-time high but failed to gain a firm foothold above the resistance level. The nearest support level formed at 49,890.0, with resistance at 52,300.0. The price currently continues to test the resistance level. If the current trend persists, the nearest upside target could be 53,240.0.
The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, stronger-than-forecast US GDP data is a moderately positive signal for the US 30 and the US stock market. It reduces concerns about economic weakness and supports expectations for stable corporate earnings. However, the index’s further movement will depend on which factor proves stronger for investors: confidence in sustainable economic growth or concerns that robust data will allow the Federal Reserve to delay monetary policy easing for longer. The nearest upside target could be 53,240.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.