The US 30 index has confidently surpassed its all-time high, with a correction highly likely. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.
US Nonfarm Payrolls data appears weak for the market, with actual job growth at 57 thousand, below the forecast of 114 thousand and the previous reading of 129 thousand. This indicates a notable cooling in the labour market and may fuel concerns that the US economy is losing growth momentum. For the US 30 index, this news has a mixed impact, but in the short term, it is cautiously negative, as the index includes many companies from cyclical sectors that are sensitive to the state of the economy, consumer demand, and business activity.
This may support stocks, as lower rates increase the appeal of the stock market and reduce borrowing costs for businesses. On the other hand, such a weak reading may be interpreted as a signal of a deteriorating economic environment, limiting demand for risky assets. If investors focus on the economic slowdown, the US 30 index may come under pressure.
The US 30 index hit a new all-time high. The nearest support level formed at 51,740.0, with resistance at 53,165.0. The price currently continues to test the resistance level. If the current trend persists, the nearest upside target could be 54,015.0.
The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the weak employment report increases uncertainty for the US 30. The news may limit index growth and trigger a correction if investors focus on the risks of an economic slowdown. However, the market may receive support if expectations of Fed policy easing strengthen. Therefore, the future performance of the US 30 index will depend on which factor proves stronger. The nearest upside target could be 54,015.0.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.