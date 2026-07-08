The US 30 index has confidently surpassed its all-time high, with a correction highly likely. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US Nonfarm Payrolls came in at 57 thousand in June 2026

Market impact: the data has a positive impact on the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

US Nonfarm Payrolls data appears weak for the market, with actual job growth at 57 thousand, below the forecast of 114 thousand and the previous reading of 129 thousand. This indicates a notable cooling in the labour market and may fuel concerns that the US economy is losing growth momentum. For the US 30 index, this news has a mixed impact, but in the short term, it is cautiously negative, as the index includes many companies from cyclical sectors that are sensitive to the state of the economy, consumer demand, and business activity.

This may support stocks, as lower rates increase the appeal of the stock market and reduce borrowing costs for businesses. On the other hand, such a weak reading may be interpreted as a signal of a deteriorating economic environment, limiting demand for risky assets. If investors focus on the economic slowdown, the US 30 index may come under pressure.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index hit a new all-time high. The nearest support level formed at 51,740.0, with resistance at 53,165.0. The price currently continues to test the resistance level. If the current trend persists, the nearest upside target could be 54,015.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 51,740.0 support level could send the index down to 50,720.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 53,165.0 resistance level could boost the index up to 54,015.0





Summary

Overall, the weak employment report increases uncertainty for the US 30. The news may limit index growth and trigger a correction if investors focus on the risks of an economic slowdown. However, the market may receive support if expectations of Fed policy easing strengthen. Therefore, the future performance of the US 30 index will depend on which factor proves stronger. The nearest upside target could be 54,015.0.

Open Account