The US 30 index began to correct after reaching a new all-time high. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US CPI stood at 3.5% in June 2026

Market impact: the data has a positive impact on the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

US inflation data should be assessed as a positive macroeconomic signal for the US stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose by 3.5% year-on-year in June, down from 4.2% a month earlier, and came in below the expected 3.8%. Meanwhile, core inflation, excluding food and energy, slowed to 2.6% year-on-year from 2.9%, while the core index was unchanged month-on-month. Most significantly, home prices rose by just 0.1% month-on-month, marking the smallest increase since January 2021. Meanwhile, the energy component declined by 5.7%, with petrol prices down 9.7%.

For the US 30 index, the news is generally positive. Weaker inflation reduces the risk of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Since early 2026, the Federal Reserve has kept the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.50-3.75%, while accelerating inflation had previously raised concerns about a possible new rate hike.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index has reached a new all-time high and maintains its upward momentum. The nearest support level stands at 51,740.0, with resistance at 53,165.0. The index is currently testing this level. If positive momentum persists and the price consolidates above the resistance level, the next upside target could be 54,015.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 51,740.0 support level could push the index down to 50,720.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 53,165.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 54,015.0





Summary

Overall, the CPI data creates a moderately positive backdrop for the US 30 and a more clearly positive backdrop for the US stock market as a whole. The key result of the publication was a reduced risk of a new Federal Reserve interest rate hike. For the US 30, this could support the medium-term upward momentum; however, the index’s movement may remain less pronounced than that of technology indices due to its high dependence on corporate results of individual components. The nearest upside target could be 54,015.0.

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