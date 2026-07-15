The US 30 index began to correct after reaching a new all-time high. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.
US inflation data should be assessed as a positive macroeconomic signal for the US stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose by 3.5% year-on-year in June, down from 4.2% a month earlier, and came in below the expected 3.8%. Meanwhile, core inflation, excluding food and energy, slowed to 2.6% year-on-year from 2.9%, while the core index was unchanged month-on-month. Most significantly, home prices rose by just 0.1% month-on-month, marking the smallest increase since January 2021. Meanwhile, the energy component declined by 5.7%, with petrol prices down 9.7%.
For the US 30 index, the news is generally positive. Weaker inflation reduces the risk of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Since early 2026, the Federal Reserve has kept the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.50-3.75%, while accelerating inflation had previously raised concerns about a possible new rate hike.
The US 30 index has reached a new all-time high and maintains its upward momentum. The nearest support level stands at 51,740.0, with resistance at 53,165.0. The index is currently testing this level. If positive momentum persists and the price consolidates above the resistance level, the next upside target could be 54,015.0.
The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the CPI data creates a moderately positive backdrop for the US 30 and a more clearly positive backdrop for the US stock market as a whole. The key result of the publication was a reduced risk of a new Federal Reserve interest rate hike. For the US 30, this could support the medium-term upward momentum; however, the index’s movement may remain less pronounced than that of technology indices due to its high dependence on corporate results of individual components. The nearest upside target could be 54,015.0.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.