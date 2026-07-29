The US 30 index rebounded from the support level and resumed its upward movement. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.
The preliminary US manufacturing PMI fell from 53.9 to 53.8, below the forecast of 54.4. Formally, the result is moderately negative, as the pace of improvement in manufacturing conditions was weaker than expected. However, the reading remains comfortably above the 50.0 threshold, which separates expansion from contraction in business activity. Therefore, the release does not indicate an industrial downturn but merely suggests a slight slowdown in growth.
For the US 30 index, the impact of the news can be assessed as neutral or moderately negative in the short term. The index comprises the 30 largest US companies and is weighted by their share prices, with financials, industrials, information technology, healthcare, and consumer companies accounting for the largest weights in its composition. Therefore, a slowdown in the manufacturing PMI is somewhat more significant for the US 30 than for indices dominated by technology companies.
The US 30 index rebounded from the key support area, a breakout below which could signal a reversal of the current trend to the downside. The main support level is located at 51,740.0, while the nearest resistance has formed near 53,165.0. The price currently continues to move towards this resistance level. If the positive momentum persists and the index consolidates above 53,165.0, the next potential upside target could be 54,015.0.
The US 30 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
The published data does not pose a serious threat to the upward momentum of the US 30 index, but it may prompt temporary profit-taking and a more selective approach to industrial stocks. The negative deviation from the forecast is small, while the indicator continues to signal manufacturing expansion. The news is most likely to have a limited negative impact on the index. A sustained market decline would require a combination of weakening economic activity and persistently high inflationary pressures. The nearest upside target could be 54,015.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.