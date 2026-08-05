The US 30 index rose by more than 5% and hit a new all-time high. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: the US Federal Reserve kept its interest rate unchanged at 3.75%

Market impact: the data is moderately positive for the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.50–3.75% was formally in line with market expectations. However, the statement and the comments from the Fed leadership are more important than the fact that the rate was left unchanged. Disagreements within the Federal Reserve appear to be intensifying, suggesting that a further increase in borrowing costs is no longer viewed as a remote scenario, but as a genuine policy option.

For the US 30 index, the news is primarily a restraining factor. Keeping the rate unchanged could have supported the market, as companies and investors did not face an immediate further increase in financing costs. However, the hawkish tone of the subsequent comments significantly limits the positive effect.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index rebounded from the key support area and gained more than 5%, reaching a new all-time high. The main support level is located at 51,475.0, while the nearest 53,165.0 resistance level has been broken. The price currently continues to rise. If the positive momentum persists and the index consolidates above 53,165.0, the next potential upside target could be 55,255.0.

The US 30 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 51,475.0 support level could send the index down to 50,720.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: consolidation above the broken 53,165.0 resistance level could propel the index up to 55,255.0





Summary

The published data does not pose a serious threat to the US 30 uptrend, but it could prompt temporary profit-taking and a more selective approach to industrial stocks. The negative deviation from the forecast is small, while the indicator still confirms production expansion. The news is therefore likely to have only a limited negative impact on the index. A sustained market decline would require a combination of weakening economic activity and persistently high inflationary pressure. The nearest upside target could be 55,255.0.

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