The US 30 index rose by more than 5% and hit a new all-time high. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.
The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.50–3.75% was formally in line with market expectations. However, the statement and the comments from the Fed leadership are more important than the fact that the rate was left unchanged. Disagreements within the Federal Reserve appear to be intensifying, suggesting that a further increase in borrowing costs is no longer viewed as a remote scenario, but as a genuine policy option.
For the US 30 index, the news is primarily a restraining factor. Keeping the rate unchanged could have supported the market, as companies and investors did not face an immediate further increase in financing costs. However, the hawkish tone of the subsequent comments significantly limits the positive effect.
The US 30 index rebounded from the key support area and gained more than 5%, reaching a new all-time high. The main support level is located at 51,475.0, while the nearest 53,165.0 resistance level has been broken. The price currently continues to rise. If the positive momentum persists and the index consolidates above 53,165.0, the next potential upside target could be 55,255.0.
The US 30 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
The published data does not pose a serious threat to the US 30 uptrend, but it could prompt temporary profit-taking and a more selective approach to industrial stocks. The negative deviation from the forecast is small, while the indicator still confirms production expansion. The news is therefore likely to have only a limited negative impact on the index. A sustained market decline would require a combination of weakening economic activity and persistently high inflationary pressure. The nearest upside target could be 55,255.0.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.