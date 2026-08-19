The US 30 is completing its correction and is poised to resume its rise towards a new all-time high. A breakout below the 53,800.0 support level could push the index lower and open the way towards 52,900.0.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US PPI remained flat in July compared to June

Market impact: the current data has a moderately positive impact on the US 30

US 30 fundamental analysis

The release of the US Producer Price Index for July 2026 may have a moderately positive impact on the US 30 index and the US stock market overall, as PPI growth came in at 0.0% month-on-month versus expectations of a 0.2% increase. In June, the indicator fell by 0.1%. Therefore, producer price pressures were weaker than the market had expected. At the same time, the annual PPI remains relatively high at 4.7%, so it is too early to say that inflation risks have fully disappeared.

For the US 30, the main positive factor is a potential easing of concerns about further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. Following its 29 July meeting, the Fed kept the rate within the 3.50–3.75% range, although three FOMC members advocated a 25-basis-point hike. In addition, the Fed continues to note that inflation remains above its 2% long-term target.

US 30 technical analysis

On the D1 timeframe, the US 30 is trading in an uptrend, with the resistance level at 54,800.0 and support at 51,475.0. The correction is nearing completion, and a breakout above the resistance level is highly likely. As long as the support level has not been broken, the trend remains bullish. In this case, the index could continue to rise towards 55,880.0.

The US 30 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 51,475.0 support level could send the index down to 50,720.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 54,800.0 resistance level could propel the index up to 55,880.0.





Summary

Following this release, the baseline scenario for the US 30 is moderately positive. A reading of 0.0% versus the expected 0.2% gain eased concerns about a further acceleration in inflation and lowers the need for additional tightening by the Federal Reserve. This could support the industrial, consumer, technology, and some financial sectors. However, the report cannot be viewed as an unambiguously strong signal of easing inflation, as the core indicator rose by 0.4% over the month, while annual producer inflation remains at 4.7%.

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