The US 30 is completing its correction and is poised to resume its rise towards a new all-time high. A breakout below the 53,800.0 support level could push the index lower and open the way towards 52,900.0.
The release of the US Producer Price Index for July 2026 may have a moderately positive impact on the US 30 index and the US stock market overall, as PPI growth came in at 0.0% month-on-month versus expectations of a 0.2% increase. In June, the indicator fell by 0.1%. Therefore, producer price pressures were weaker than the market had expected. At the same time, the annual PPI remains relatively high at 4.7%, so it is too early to say that inflation risks have fully disappeared.
For the US 30, the main positive factor is a potential easing of concerns about further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. Following its 29 July meeting, the Fed kept the rate within the 3.50–3.75% range, although three FOMC members advocated a 25-basis-point hike. In addition, the Fed continues to note that inflation remains above its 2% long-term target.
On the D1 timeframe, the US 30 is trading in an uptrend, with the resistance level at 54,800.0 and support at 51,475.0. The correction is nearing completion, and a breakout above the resistance level is highly likely. As long as the support level has not been broken, the trend remains bullish. In this case, the index could continue to rise towards 55,880.0.
The US 30 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
Following this release, the baseline scenario for the US 30 is moderately positive. A reading of 0.0% versus the expected 0.2% gain eased concerns about a further acceleration in inflation and lowers the need for additional tightening by the Federal Reserve. This could support the industrial, consumer, technology, and some financial sectors. However, the report cannot be viewed as an unambiguously strong signal of easing inflation, as the core indicator rose by 0.4% over the month, while annual producer inflation remains at 4.7%.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.