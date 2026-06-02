News about a possible end to the conflict between the US and Iran pushed the US 500 index higher. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.
The release of quarterly US GDP data, showing actual growth of 1.6% versus the forecast of 2.0%, could be perceived by the market as a moderately negative signal for the US 500 index. The main reason is that the US economy is growing more slowly than expected, which reduces investor confidence in the sustainability of corporate earnings. For a broad stock index that reflects the performance of the largest US companies, such a figure suggests that demand in the economy may be weaker than previously expected. This could lead to a cautious market reaction, especially if investors begin to revise revenue and earnings expectations for the coming quarters.
For the US 500 index, the effect could be mixed. On the one hand, weaker-than-expected GDP growth indicates an economic slowdown, which typically pressures shares of companies sensitive to the business cycle. Investors may worry that consumers and businesses will spend more cautiously, meaning corporate profit growth could slow. In such a situation, the index may face short-term pressure, especially if the market had already priced in stronger economic growth ahead of the data release.
The US 500 index maintains its upward momentum after reaching a new all-time high. The resistance level has formed near 7,625.0, with the key support level at 7,505.0. If the trend continues, the nearest upside target could be 7,720.0.
The US 500 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the published data is a positive signal for the US 500, as the PMI reading is above the forecast and above the previous value, confirming expanding manufacturing activity in the US. However, the index’s upside potential may be limited if the market concludes that strong data reduces the likelihood of near-term Fed policy easing. Cyclical sectors, industrials, commodities, energy, and certain financials could receive the strongest support. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could rise to 7,720.0.
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