The US 500 index is completing its correction and is set to resume growth. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.

US 500 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: the US Federal Reserve’s policy rate was kept at 3.75%

Market impact: this data has a moderately negative impact on the stock market

US 500 fundamental analysis

The published data has a rather moderately negative or restraining effect, although the rate was left unchanged. The market typically takes the pause calmly, but in this case, the change in expectations for further Federal Reserve policy matters more than the decision itself. The Committee held the interest rate range steady at 3.50-3.75%, while also confirming that inflation remains above the 2% target and that economic activity continues to expand at a steady pace.

For the US 500, this means that the index’s upside potential may be temporarily limited. High interest rates make bonds and cash instruments more attractive than stocks and also increase companies’ borrowing costs. In such conditions, investors typically become more demanding about earnings quality, debt burden, and revenue forecasts. Companies whose market value largely depends on expectations for future growth become especially sensitive.





US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 index completed its correction and resumed growth. The resistance level formed at 7,595.0, with the key support level located at 7,255.0. If the trend continues, the nearest upside target could be 7,720.0.

The US 500 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout below the 7,255.0 support level could push the index down to 7,115.0

Optimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout above the 7,595.0 resistance level could propel the index up to 7,720.0





Summary

Overall, the news does not look critically negative for the US 500, but it reduces the likelihood of a rapid continuation of strong growth. The market received a signal that the Federal Reserve is unwilling to shift to a softer policy while inflation remains above target. Therefore, the index can maintain its upside potential only if corporate earnings remain strong, consumer demand stays resilient, and inflation expectations do not rise further. In the near term, a cautious market is more likely, with investors favouring quality companies. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could rise to 7,720.0.

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