The US 500 index is completing its correction and is set to resume growth. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.
The published data has a rather moderately negative or restraining effect, although the rate was left unchanged. The market typically takes the pause calmly, but in this case, the change in expectations for further Federal Reserve policy matters more than the decision itself. The Committee held the interest rate range steady at 3.50-3.75%, while also confirming that inflation remains above the 2% target and that economic activity continues to expand at a steady pace.
For the US 500, this means that the index’s upside potential may be temporarily limited. High interest rates make bonds and cash instruments more attractive than stocks and also increase companies’ borrowing costs. In such conditions, investors typically become more demanding about earnings quality, debt burden, and revenue forecasts. Companies whose market value largely depends on expectations for future growth become especially sensitive.
The US 500 index completed its correction and resumed growth. The resistance level formed at 7,595.0, with the key support level located at 7,255.0. If the trend continues, the nearest upside target could be 7,720.0.
The US 500 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
Overall, the news does not look critically negative for the US 500, but it reduces the likelihood of a rapid continuation of strong growth. The market received a signal that the Federal Reserve is unwilling to shift to a softer policy while inflation remains above target. Therefore, the index can maintain its upside potential only if corporate earnings remain strong, consumer demand stays resilient, and inflation expectations do not rise further. In the near term, a cautious market is more likely, with investors favouring quality companies. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could rise to 7,720.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.