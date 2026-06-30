The US 500 index is forming a sideways channel following a correction. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.
Stronger-than-expected US GDP data may be interpreted by the market as a signal that the US economy remains more resilient. Growth of 2.1%, compared to the forecast of 1.6% and the previous reading of 0.5%, indicates a notable acceleration in economic activity. For the US 500 index, such data is generally moderately positive, as strong GDP means corporate revenue and earnings may remain stable, while the risk of a sharp economic slowdown declines.
The US 500 index reaction will not necessarily be clearly positive. Robust macroeconomic data may fuel expectations that the US Federal Reserve will take a more cautious approach to interest rate cuts or maintain a tight monetary stance for longer than the market previously expected. This is an important factor for stocks, as higher rates reduce the appeal of highly valued companies and increase borrowing costs for businesses. Therefore, the initial market reaction may be mixed: on the one hand, investors receive confirmation of economic strength; on the other hand, the risk of a longer period of high borrowing costs increases.
The US 500 index has completed its correction, but growth has not resumed, and the likelihood of a sideways channel forming is increasing. The resistance level is located at 7,595.0, with the key support level at 7,255.0. If the trend continues, the nearest upside target could be 7,720.0.
The US 500 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
The publication showing stronger US GDP growth is favourable for assessing the state of the economy and may support the US 500 in the medium term. However, the short-term reaction will depend on how the market revises expectations for Federal Reserve rates. If investors conclude that the economy is growing without a significant increase in inflation, the US 500 index may receive additional support. If the data is interpreted as a reason for tighter Fed policy, index growth could be limited, and some overvalued sectors may face profit-taking. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could rise to 7,720.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.