The US 500 index failed to break above the resistance level and corrected by 2%. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.

US 500 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US PPI fell by 0.3% in June 2026

Market impact: the data is moderately positive for the stock market

US 500 fundamental analysis

A 0.3% monthly decline in the US Producer Price Index, compared to the expected flat reading, is a favourable signal for the US 500 index. The result came in significantly weaker than the 0.6% increase in May and suggests easing price pressures at the US business level. However, the data cannot be viewed as clear evidence of a sustained slowdown in inflation. Year-on-year, producer prices remain elevated, rising by 5.5%, while the index excluding food, energy, and trade services increased by 0.1% month-on-month and by 5.1% year-on-year. Therefore, the report reduces immediate inflation concerns but does not remove them entirely.

For the US 500 index, the initial impact of the news is positive. Weaker producer price growth reduces the probability that the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates further in the near term. When rate expectations decline, government bond yields typically decrease, making stocks more attractive than fixed-income instruments.





US 500 technical analysis

The corrective movement in the US 500 index is likely nearing completion, although there are no clear signals of a sustained growth recovery. In the near term, quotes may enter a consolidation phase and continue to trade within a limited price range. The nearest resistance area is located around 7,595.0, while the main support level lies at 7,255.0. If demand strengthens and the uptrend resumes, the next potential target for the index could be 7,720.0.

The US 500 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout below the 7,255.0 support level could push the index down to 7,115.0

Optimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout above the 7,595.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 7,720.0





Summary

Overall, the 0.3% decline in the PPI is moderately positive news for the US 500 and the US stock market. Technology companies, the communication services sector, retail, tourism, and certain industrial companies may receive the strongest support. Energy producers are likely to face negative pressure. At the same time, high annual producer inflation and continued services price growth prevent the market from assuming that inflation risks have fully disappeared. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could rise to 7,720.0.

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