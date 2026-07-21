The US 500 index failed to break above the resistance level and corrected by 2%. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.
A 0.3% monthly decline in the US Producer Price Index, compared to the expected flat reading, is a favourable signal for the US 500 index. The result came in significantly weaker than the 0.6% increase in May and suggests easing price pressures at the US business level. However, the data cannot be viewed as clear evidence of a sustained slowdown in inflation. Year-on-year, producer prices remain elevated, rising by 5.5%, while the index excluding food, energy, and trade services increased by 0.1% month-on-month and by 5.1% year-on-year. Therefore, the report reduces immediate inflation concerns but does not remove them entirely.
For the US 500 index, the initial impact of the news is positive. Weaker producer price growth reduces the probability that the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates further in the near term. When rate expectations decline, government bond yields typically decrease, making stocks more attractive than fixed-income instruments.
The corrective movement in the US 500 index is likely nearing completion, although there are no clear signals of a sustained growth recovery. In the near term, quotes may enter a consolidation phase and continue to trade within a limited price range. The nearest resistance area is located around 7,595.0, while the main support level lies at 7,255.0. If demand strengthens and the uptrend resumes, the next potential target for the index could be 7,720.0.
The US 500 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
Overall, the 0.3% decline in the PPI is moderately positive news for the US 500 and the US stock market. Technology companies, the communication services sector, retail, tourism, and certain industrial companies may receive the strongest support. Energy producers are likely to face negative pressure. At the same time, high annual producer inflation and continued services price growth prevent the market from assuming that inflation risks have fully disappeared. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could rise to 7,720.0.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.