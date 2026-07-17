The US Tech index is trading in a sideways range with no sign of a trend reversal. The US Tech forecast for next week is positive.
The annual Consumer Price Index declined from 4.2% to 3.5%, while the market had expected 3.8%. Thus, inflation came in not only significantly below the previous reading, but also better than the forecast. An additional positive signal was that core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, slowed from 2.9% to 2.6% year-on-year and remained unchanged compared to May. The overall monthly price index fell by 0.4%, primarily due to a 5.7% drop in energy prices. Meanwhile, housing costs rose by only 0.1%, the smallest monthly increase in this component since January 2021. Therefore, easing price pressure is visible not only in the energy component of the index, but also across a number of more stable categories.
For the US Tech index, this data is predominantly positive. Technology companies are especially sensitive to interest rate expectations, as a significant portion of their market value is based on their expected future profits. When inflation slows, investors begin to expect looser Federal Reserve policy and lower government bond yields. In this case, the future earnings of technology companies are valued higher, which creates conditions for their stocks to rise.
The release is also positive for the overall US stock market. Weaker inflation reduces the risk of further rate hikes and increases the likelihood of rate cuts in the coming months. This may lead to lower bond yields, a weaker dollar, and a shift of capital towards stocks. At the same time, slower price growth supports real household incomes.
The US Tech index continues its corrective movement, although selling pressure may gradually decline, increasing the likelihood of a consolidation phase. The nearest resistance level is located at 30,690.0, with the key support level at 28,415.0. Despite the current pullback, the broader uptrend remains intact; however, without pronounced demand from buyers, the market may shift into a sideways range. If growth resumes, the next potential target for the index could be 31,895.0.
The US Tech price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
Overall, the report creates favourable conditions for the US Tech and the US stock market. The main positive signal is not only the decline in headline inflation below the forecast, but also the slowdown in core inflation and housing costs. The most likely initial reaction is a rise in technology stocks and other equities sensitive to interest rates. However, to form a sustained upward movement, the market will need confirmation from the next inflation and labour market reports, as well as clearer signals from the Federal Reserve about the possibility of an interest rate cut. The nearest upside target could be 31,895.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.