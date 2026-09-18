The US Tech continues to recover amid renewed interest in technology stocks. The current price stands at 29,571.

US Tech forecast: key takeaways

The US Tech index is rising for a second consecutive trading session

Interest in AI and technology companies has recovered

US Tech fundamental analysis

The US Tech index is rising for a second consecutive trading session, while buyers continue to test the 29,650 level. A breakout of this resistance and consolidation above it would allow the price to move beyond the upper boundary of the descending channel and confirm strengthening bullish momentum.

The fundamental backdrop is gradually improving for the technology sector. In the previous session, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.7%, while the semiconductor sector posted strong gains as interest in AI and technology companies recovered. At the same time, lower oil prices and a pullback in 10-year US Treasury yields reduced pressure on growth stocks.

However, risks to further gains in the US Tech remain. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates, and the market continues to assess the likelihood of further policy tightening. The expiry of a large volume of futures and options contracts will also be an additional source of volatility today.

US Tech technical analysis

US Tech quotes are testing the upper boundary of the descending channel. The US Tech forecast for today suggests a renewed rise towards the 30,165 USD target.

The technical picture is gradually improving in favour of buyers. The Stochastic Oscillator has consolidated above the resistance line, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. An additional signal in favour of further growth would be a confident breakout of resistance and a consolidation above 29,605. In this case, buyers would receive confirmation of the strength of the current move, while quotes could break out of the descending correction channel.

At the same time, the risk of an alternative scenario remains if selling pressure intensifies. A break below the lower boundary of the current consolidation range and a consolidation below 29,295 would point to a resumption of the downward move. In this case, the likelihood of a deeper correction would increase, putting the bullish scenario at risk.





US Tech trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the upper boundary of the correction channel, with a breakout above 29,605, would confirm the bullish scenario for the US Tech and indicate a rise towards the target level 30,165.

Current price: 29,571

Entry level: 29,605

Stop loss: 29,345

Take profit: 30,165

Risk-to-reward: more than 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 25 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the US Tech growth scenario remains buyers' inability to overcome the 29,650 resistance level and consolidate above the upper boundary of the descending channel. Increased selling pressure and a break below 29,295 would raise the likelihood of a renewed decline and a deeper correction.

Summary

The US Tech outlook for today remains bullish. A breakout and consolidation above 29,650 would confirm the bullish scenario and open the way towards the 30,165 USD target.

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