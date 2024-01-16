Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.01.2024 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has found a foothold above the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0935 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0765. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.1035, which will mean further growth to 1.1125.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is declining after a rebound from the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2705 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2545. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.2755, which will mean further growth to 1.2845.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6650 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6470. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6785, which will mean further growth to 0.6865.



