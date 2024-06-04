Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 04.06.2024 (GBPUSD, XAGUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has gained a foothold above the resistance level. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0865 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1065. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be invalidated by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.0805, indicating a further decline to 1.0715.





XAGUSD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

Silver is rebounding from the indicator’s signal lines. The instrument is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 30.65 is expected, followed by a decline to 28.35. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the decline. A breakout of the Cloud’s upper boundary could invalidate this scenario, with the price securing above 31.75, indicating a further rise to 32.65. Conversely, the fall could be confirmed by a breakout below the lower boundary of the Double Top reversal pattern, with the price establishing itself below 29.55.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6165 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6285. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the upward movement. A breakout below the Cloud’s lower boundary could invalidate the scenario, with the price securing below 0.6110, indicating a further decline to 0.6015. Conversely, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bullish channel, with the price finding a foothold above 0.6225.



