Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.06.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has exited the descending corrective channel. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0875 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0955. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be invalidated by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.0845, indicating a further decline to 1.0755.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is bouncing off the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is moving inside the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a sideways trend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 155.95 is expected, followed by a decline to 153.85. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would signal the increase. The scenario could be invalidated by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 156.45, indicating a further rise to 157.35.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has gained a foothold below the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 1.3665 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3760. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would signal the increase. The scenario could be invalidated by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.3635, indicating a further decline to 1.3545.



