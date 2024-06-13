Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.06.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting after rebounding from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 1.2745 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2925. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s lower boundary, with the price securing below 1.2715, indicating a further decline to 1.2625.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is bouncing off the resistance level. The instrument is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 2340 is expected, followed by a decline to 2230. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the fall. This scenario could be cancelled by a breakout above the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 2355, indicating a further rise to 2395. Conversely, a decline could be confirmed by a breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel, with the price gaining a foothold below 2300.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rising after rebounding from the lower boundary of the Head and Shoulders reversal pattern. The pair is moving inside the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a sideways trend. A test of the resistance area at 0.8960 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8795. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would signal the decline. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 0.9055, indicating a further rise to 0.9145. Conversely, a decline could be confirmed by a breakout below the lower boundary of the Head and Shoulders pattern, with the price establishing itself below 0.8865.



