EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed the second structure of growth to 1.1030. The goal is local. After this level got reached, the market got an impulse of correcting decline. This correction might develop further to 1.0680. After the correction is over, another structure of growth to 1.1080 should develop.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 1.2445. The goal is local. A correction to 1.1922 should develop. After this level is reached, another link of growth to 1.2570 might follow. Then a decline to 1.1777 is expected.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 126.16. The goal is local. At the moment, the market is developing the fifth structure of this wave. After the level is reached, a correction to 138.00 should happen, followed by a decline to 124.00.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 88.60. Now the market is forming a correction. The goal of the wave is 81.22, and it has already been reached. A consolidation range at the current lows is expected to form. With an escape from this channel upwards, another structure of the third wave of growth to 96.00 is likely to develop, from where the trend might continue to 100.00. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1955.55. The goal is local. It has received a strong impulse of decline. The correctional structure is expected to develop to 1865.00. The goal is first. After it is reached, a link of growth to 1900.00 should follow, and then – a decline to 1773.00.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing the fifth wave of growth to 4255.0. At the moment, the market formed a consolidation range around 4000.0, escaped it upwards and reached the local goal of 4190.0. A link of decline to 4000.0 is expected (a test from above). Then growth to 4255.0 should develop.



