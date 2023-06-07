EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0666 and a correction to 1.0700. Today the market continues developing a structure of decline to 1.0632. After it reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.0666 (a test from below) will not be excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0602. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 1.2358. After it reaches this level, a link of correction to 1.2444 will not be excluded. Next, a decline to 1.2233 might follow.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a corrective link to 139.98. Today the market has performed a link of decline to 139.27. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. The range might extend to 138.53. Next, growth to 139.27 and a decline to 138.15 might form.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 0.9062. Today a link of growth to 0.9090 could form. If this level breaks upwards as well, the potential for a rise to 0.9111 might open, from where the trend could continue to 0.9150.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6666. Today it might extend upwards to 0.6702. Next, a decline to 0.6646 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 0.6575. This is the first target.
BRENT
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 76.26. A link of decline to 74.40 is not excluded today. Next, growth to 78.22 is expected. And after the price escapes this range upwards, the potential for a rise to 82.02 could open. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1957.50. A link of growth to 1968.00 might form today. The correction will end there. After it is over, a new structure of decline to 1946.00 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 1931.40. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a consolidation range around 4272.2. Today the market might escape the range downwards and continue developing the wave to 4242.5. This is the first target. Next, a rise to 4272.2 (a test from below) and a decline to 4191.1 might follow.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.