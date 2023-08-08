EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a correction at the 1.1011 level and started to develop another wave of decline. Today an impulse of decline to 1.0975 has been completed, and a consolidation range has formed around this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a downward movement to the 1.0940 level. Once the price breaks this level, the trend could continue to 1.0838. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has corrected to the 1.2787 level. At the moment, the market continues to decline to 1.2690. A downward breakout of this level will open the potential for a decline to the 1.2594 level. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues to develop a wave of growth to the 144.38 level. A link of decline to the 143.10 level could form next, followed by growth to the 144.69 level. This is the first target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has corrected to the 0.8732 level (a test from above). Today the market is forming a new growth impulse to the 0.8793 level. An upward breakout of this level will open a potential for a movement to 0.8865 with the prospect of trend continuation to 0.8892. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues to develop a wave of decline. The price has broken the 0.6555 level, opening a potential for a decline to 0.6511. Once the price hits this level, a link of growth to 0.6555 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a decline to 0.6495. This is the first target.





BRENT

Brent continues to form a consolidation range below the 86.47 level. A link of growth to the 87.50 level is expected to follow. After the price hits this level, a correction to 82.72 could develop, followed by growth to 91.50 with the prospect of trend continuation to 93.43.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a consolidation range around the 1935.85 level. Today a downward breakout is expected with the wave continuing to 1925.15. A downward breakout of this level will open the potential for a movement by the trend to 1903.85. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a corrective wave to the 4519.0 level. Today the market is forming another wave of decline to the 4490.0 level. A breakout of this level will open the potential for a movement to 4459.0 with the prospect of trend continuation to 4437.0. This is the first target.



