Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 29.12.2021

29.12.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.1292 along with the ascending structure towards 1.1317. Possibly, the pair may fall to reach 1.1280 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1338.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.3457 along with the descending impulse towards 1.3414, GBPUSD has finished the correction to reach 1.3440. Today, the pair may form a new descending structure with the first target at 1.3368 and then start another correction towards 1.3415.

GBPUSD
USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still correcting towards 73.90. After that, the instrument may trade downwards to reach 72.82 and then start another correction towards 74.34. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 71.71.

USDRUB
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting towards 114.59 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 115.15. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 114.14.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9180 without any specific direction. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9145 and then resume growing towards 0.9220. After that, the instrument may break this level to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9260.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 0.7262 and then descending impulse towards 0.7216, AUDUSD is correcting to reach 0.7242. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7171.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent has reached 79.51; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, today the asset may reach 80.00 and then start a new correction towards 74.55. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 84.24.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has reached 1820.00; right now, it is correcting towards 1808.60. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1828.00.

GOLD
S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the ascending wave at 4800.0; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the asset may correct towards 4743.6 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4845.5.

S&P 500
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

