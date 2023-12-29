EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed the first decline impulse to 1.1073 and a correction to 1.1112. When the correction was over, the structure of a new decline wave to 1.1055 started. Practically, the low of the first decrease wave is broken. A consolidation range is expected to develop today around 1.1055. With an escape from the range downwards, the decline wave might extend to 1.1020. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a decline wave to 1.2712. A correction to 1.2773 might develop today. Once the correction is over, a decline to 1.2710 is expected. And when this level also breaks, the potential for a decline to 1.2648 might open. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed a growth impulse to 141.66. A correction link to 140.90 is expected today. Once the correction is over, a new decline wave to 142.45 might start. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is forming a growth wave structure to 0.8462. Once the price reaches this level, a correction to 0.8396 might develop, followed by a rise to 0.8480. And if this level also breaks, the trend could continue to 0.8565. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a growth wave to 0.6824 and a correction to 0.6863. A decline wave to 0.6817 is expected today. And if this level also breaks, the wave could continue to 0.6777. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a correction to 76.90. Once it is over, a rise to 83.15 might follow. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a growth wave to 89.50 could open. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a correction link to 2052.10. Once the correction is over, a growth link to 2118.50 is expected. Next, a new decline wave to 1974.30 could begin. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4788.0 without any obvious trend. Today the range might extend to 4805.0, after which a decline wave to 4772.0 might follow. With a breakout of this level downwards as well, the potential for a wave to 4696.0 could open. This is the first target.
Our analytics team will be back on 9 January 2024 with the latest overviews and forecasts. Happy Holidays!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.