Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.09.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a reversal pattern Harami. The quotes can go by the signal in a descending impulse, possibly aiming at 0.9875. However, the price may grow to 1.0035 and bounce off this level, continuing the downtrend after the correction.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

On H4, at a pullback, the pair has formed a reversal pattern Hammer. Going by the signal, the pair has formed an ascending impulse. The goal of growth is still 145.30. However, the price may still pull back to 142.65 and continue the uptrend after the correction to the support level.





EURGBP, "Euro vs Great Britain Pound"

On H4, at a pullback near the support level, the pair has formed a reversal pattern Hammer. The signal of the pattern may now provoke an impulse of growth. The goal of the impulse may still be 0.8745. Upon testing it and breaking through it, the price may continue the uptrend. However, a correction to 0.8615 before continuing the uptrend should not be excluded.



