Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 22.09.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. At the current stage, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target might be the resistance level of 1.0700. However, the price could fall to 1.0590 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 148.80. However, the price might correct to 147.65 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The pullback target could be 0.8650. Upon testing it and rebounding, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the price could rise to 0.8700 without any correction.



