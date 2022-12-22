Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 22.12.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.0725. However, the price may pull back to 1.0600, bounce off it, and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the correction might be 133.70. However, the price may fall to 129.90 and continue the downtrend without any correction to the resistance level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Doji reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The goal of the pullback might be the support level of 0.8750. Upon testing it and bouncing off, the pair may continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may grow to 0.8820 without any correction.



