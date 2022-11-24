Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.11.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal for further growth might be 1.0550. However, the price may pull back to 1.0335, bounce off it, and continue the uptrend upon correcting to the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the correction should be 140.10. However, the price may fall to 137.10 and continue the downtrend without correcting to the resistance level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal will be the resistance level of 0.8685. Upon testing and breaking through it, the price will get the chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the quotes may drop to 0.8595 before growing to the resistance.



