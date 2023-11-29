Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.11.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a corrective wave. The pullback target could be the support level at 1.0950. However, the quotes might rise to 1.1050 and continue their upward movement without testing the support level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target could be 147.60. However, the quotes could fall to 146.20 without a correction.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8670. After testing this level and rebounding from it, the price might continue its downward momentum. However, the quotes could fall to 0.8635 without a correction.



