Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 30.12.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The pair is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.0725. However, the price may pull back to 1.0610, bounce off it, and continue the uptrend without any correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the pattern in an ascending wave. The goal of the pull back might be 133.90. However, the price may drop to 131.00 and continue the downtrend without any correction to the resistance level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the currency pair has formed a new Shooting Star reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the pullback might be the support level of 0.8805. Upon testing it and bouncing off, the pair will get the chance for continuing the downtrend. However, the quotes may grow to 0.8890 without any correction.



