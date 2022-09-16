Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 16.09.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At a pullback from the support level, gold has formed a reversal pattern Hammer. If the pair goes by the pattern, it may form an ascending impulse. The goal of growth is probably 1680.00. However, the quotes may fall to 1645.50 without correcting to the resistance level.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a reversal pattern Hammer. Going by the signal, the pair might end up in a wave of growth, aiming at 0.6040. After a bounce off the resistance level, the quotes may continue the downtrend. However, the price may still drop to 0.5915 without correcting.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs UD Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a reversal pattern Hammer. Going by the pattern, the pair might end up in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth is the resistance level of 1.1570, and if the price bounces off the resistance level, the pair will get a chance to continue the downtrend. However, the price may still fall to the support level of 1.1340 without testing the resistance level.



