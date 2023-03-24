Sign InOpen an account
Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.03.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

24.03.2023

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the resistance, gold has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target of the decline might be 1970.50. Upon testing the support, the price might push off it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may grow to 2015.00 without any serious pullback.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the signal in an ascending wave. The target of the growth might be 0.6280. After the resistance breaks, the quotes might get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6210 before going on growing.

NZDUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the resistance, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the signal in a descending wave. The target of the pullback might be the support at 1.2225. However, the price may grow to 1.2370 and continue the uptrend without correcting to the support.

GBPUSD
