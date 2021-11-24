Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 24.11.2021 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

24.11.2021

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after finishing the short-term correction and updating the previous low, GBPUSD is still heading towards the long-term 38.2% fibo at 1.3166. However, convergence on MACD indicates a possible short-term pullback in the nearest future.

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows the second attempt of the asset to break the previous low and fix below it. In this case, the price may continue falling to reach the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1.3251 and 1.3151 respectively. The resistance is at 1.3834.

GBPUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

The H4 chart shows that the descending wave in EURJPY has tried to test the local low at 127.93 and the mid-term 50.0% fibo at 127.87. If the asset had broken these levels, the pair could have fallen towards 61.8% fibo at 126.40. Instead, the asset is expected to start a new correctional uptrend.

EURJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the H1 chart, EURJPY is correcting upwards after finishing a quick descending impulse; it has already reached 23.6% fibo and may later continue growing towards 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 130.08, 130.73, and 131.38 respectively.

EURJPY_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport