Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.10.2022 (AUDUSD, BRENT, EURJPY)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6305 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6525. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6235, which will entail further falling to 0.6145.





BRENT

Oil is correcting inside a Triangle pattern. The instrument is moving inside the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 92.05, followed by growth to 101.55. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 89.55, which will entail further falling to 83.05. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 95.65.





EURJPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is testing the resistance level, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 145.95 is expected, followed by growth to 151.25. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 143.05, which will mean further falling to 140.85.



