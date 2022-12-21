Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 21.12.2022 (AUDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6695 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6815, which will mean further growth to 0.6905.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting by a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1795 is expected, followed by growth to 1865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1775, which will mean further falling to 1735. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1835.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is testing the lower border of the Cloud. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9325 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9095. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9360, which will mean further growth to 0.9445. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9225.



