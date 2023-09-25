Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.09.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0680 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0515. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above the 1.0720 level, which will indicate a further rise to 1.0815.
XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
Gold is pushing off the Cloud. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1920 is expected, followed by a rise to 1955. An additional signal confirming growth could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Ichimoku Cloud with the price securing below 1910, which will signal a further decline to 1875.
USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"
USDJPY is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 147.70 is expected, followed by a rise to 149.75. An additional signal confirming growth could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 146.55, which will indicate a further decline to 145.65.
