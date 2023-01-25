Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.01.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the broken resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0860 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1035. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0655, which will mean further falling to 1.0565.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3405 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3195. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3485, which will mean further growth to 1.3575.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has secured under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2250 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2645. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2155, which will mean further falling to 1.1960. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.2410.



