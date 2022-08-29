Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.08.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the support area. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9985 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9725. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0165. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0255.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is rebounding from the bullish channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 137.15 and then resume moving upwards to reach 141.65. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 133.85. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 132.95.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has fixed below the support level. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6905 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6675. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7005. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7105.



