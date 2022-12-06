Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.12.2022 (GBPUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2045 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2735. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1865, which will mean further falling to 1.1775.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

The pair has pushed off the support level. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.8630 is expected, followed by falling to 0.8455. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.8695, which will mean further growth to 0.8785.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6245 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6575. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6145, which will mean further falling to 0.6055.



