Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.06.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2465 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2690. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2335, which will mean a further decline to 1.2245. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bearish channel, securing above 1.2565.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1965 is expected, followed by a rise to 2025. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1945, which will mean a further decline to 1905.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6570 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6735. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6475, which will mean a further decline to 0.6385. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 0.6660.



