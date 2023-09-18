Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.09.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2425 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2215. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above the 1.2615 level, which will mean a further rise to 1.2705.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has left the boundaries of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1920 is expected, followed by a rise to 1955. An additional signal confirming the growth could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary with the price securing under 1905, which will mean further falling to 1875.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.8940 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9060. An additional signal confirming the growth could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Ichimoku Cloud with the price securing under 0.8835, which will mean a further decline to 0.8745.



