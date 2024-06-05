Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.06.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is correcting after breaching the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 1.2740 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2905. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s lower boundary, with the price securing below 1.2695, indicating a further decline to 1.2605.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is bouncing off the indicator’s signal lines. The instrument is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 2335 is expected, followed by a decline to 2255. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the fall. This scenario could be cancelled by a breakout above the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 2395, indicating a further rise to 2445. Conversely, a decline could be confirmed by a breakout below the lower boundary of the bearish channel, with the price gaining a foothold below 2305.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is on the rise after an aggressive decline. The pair is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 156.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 153.25. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the decline. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 157.55, indicating a further rise to 158.45.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.