Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.01.2023 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2310 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2655. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2005, which will entail further falling ti 1.1910.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is correcting before a decline. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 129.25 is expected, followed by falling to 124.35. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 131.55, which will mean further growth to 132.45.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The pair is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6895 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7150. Growth can be supported by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. On the contrary, growth can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6815, which will indicate further falling to 0.6725. The growth can also be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.6995.



