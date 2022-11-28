Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.11.2022 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

28.11.2022

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The quotes are pushing off the support level, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.1935, followed by growth to 1.2475. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1565, which will indicate further falling to 1.1475.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

The pair is getting ready to break through the support level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 139.40, followed by falling to 133.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 142.55, which will entail further growth to 143.45.

USDJPY
AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

The pair is correctimg by a Triangle pattern, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6635, followed by growth to 0.7015. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6545, which will indicate further falling to 0.6455. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 0.6805.

AUDUSD
