Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.01.2023 (XAUUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1925 is expected, followed by growth to 1995. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1895, which will mean further falling to 1845.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has left the borders of a bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9200 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9025. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9255, which will mean further growth to 0.9345.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is growing in an ascending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.7065 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7265. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6910, which will mean further falling to 0.6815.



