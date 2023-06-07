Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.06.2023 (USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting within the bearish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 139.15 is expected, followed by a rise to 141.85. An additional signal confirming growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 138.65, which will indicate a further decline to 137.75. Growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 140.45.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the lower border of the ascending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6110 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5885. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6165, which will indicate further growth to 0.6255. The decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6040.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured above the upper border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6625 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6795. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6485, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6395.



