Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 06.09.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

06.09.2022

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, AUDUSD quotes are in the oversold area. Currently, the level of 0/8 is expected to be taken, followed by growth to the resistance level of 1/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of -1/8 downwards. In this case, the pair is likely to continue falling and might drop to -2/8.

AUDUSDH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, growth can be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of the downtrend. Currently, we should expect a test of 3/8, followed by a breakaway of it and falling to the support level of 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the resistance level of 5/8 upwards. This will signal growth to 6/8.

NZDUSD_H4
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price falling.

NZDUSD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

