Murrey Math Lines 17.01.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which implies prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support level. A test of 7/8 (0.7019) should be expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.7080). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 5/8 (0.6897). In this case, the pair may fall to 3/8 (0.6774).
On M15, an additional signal confirming growth of the price will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The quotes are also above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating an uptrend, and the RSI is testing the support level. As a result, the pair is expected to rise over 5/8 (0.6408) and after that reach the resistance level of 7/8 (0.6530). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 4/8 (0.6347). In this case, the pair may drop to 3/8 (0.6286).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further growth of the price.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.