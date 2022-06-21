Murrey Math Lines 21.06.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 4/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving downwards to reach 0/8 from the H4 chart.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 3/8 and then resume moving downwards to reach the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 5/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.



