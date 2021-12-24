Murrey Math Lines 24.12.2021 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, Brent is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall and reach the support at 3/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.





S&P 500

As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading within the “overbought area” again. In this case, the price is expected to break +1/8 and then continue trading downwards to reach the support at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new upside targets.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.



