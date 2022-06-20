Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murray Math Lines 20.06.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

20.06.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes of EURUSD are under the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. Currently, we should expect a test of 4/8, a breakaway of it, and a decline to the support level of 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 5/8 upwards. In this case, the pair can reach the resistance level of 6/8.

EURUSDH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel will be an additional signal supporting the decline.

EURUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4 of GBPUSD, the situation is similar. The quotes are under the 200-days Moving Average, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A breakaway of 4/8 down is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 5/8. This might bring the pair up to 6/8.

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of Vloty Channel can increase the probability of the decline.

GBPUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.