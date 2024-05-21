Murrey Math Lines 21.05.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rebound from the 5/8 (0.6652) level and rise to the resistance at 7/8 (0.6774). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 4/8 (0.6591) level. In this case, the quotes might decline to the support at 2/8 (0.6469).
On M15, the price rise might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD quotes have broken above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating the potential development of an uptrend. The RSI has breached the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 4/8 (0.6103) level and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (0.6225). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 3/8 (0.6042) level. In this case, the quotes might drop to the support at 1/8 (0.5920).
On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth.
